Special town meeting on Tisbury agenda

Tisbury’s select board will convene next on Thursday at 11 am. Among the items on the agenda is “Tisbury School Project-Special Town Meeting.”

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande said the agenda item is meant to foster discussion about the Tisbury School project and whether a special town meeting would be appropriate to handle budgetary matters that have cropped up.

As The Times previously reported, the Tisbury School renovation and addition project was found to be over-budget by $10 million. The project has a borrowing limit of $55 million. Project managers and school officials have begun plotting how to reduce costs, including setting aside $3.5 million for window replacements and masonry work and also sidelining $900,000 in site work like landscaping.

How much the overage will ultimately be reduced remains unclear.