HHSA season is on deck

The Holmes Hole Sailing Association is primed to begin another season of interesting and challenging sailing in Vineyard Haven Harbor and Vineyard Sound. Races are held on Thursday evenings at 5 pm and Sundays at 1 pm. There will be just one rendezvous race this year to Tarpaulin Cove, which will take place in July. The first official race of the Holmes Hole Sailing Association for 2022 will take place on Thursday, June 16, with the first warning horn sounding at 5 for a 5:05 start. Full details of the races and schedules can be found on the holmeshole.org website.

All are welcome to join the racing, beginners as well as old salts. Competition for the season’s awards will include Sunday races only. Thursday evenings are informal, but the winner does capture the highly prized and coveted coffee mug. The Vineyard Haven Yacht Club has again graciously offered to open the kitchen for supper on the porch following the race, always a lovely ending to the day. Join us! We’re looking forward to some new faces this year.