What Are You Watching? ‘Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

In this season of basketball championships, if you’re not getting enough drama in the Celtics-Warriors series, you should dribble your clicker over to HBO Max and watch “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Don’t head over there expecting to see a sugarcoated version of the dynasty. The series has been under fire from nearly everyone for its over-the-top portrayal of the Lakers of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Season one ushers in the arrival of Earvin (“Magic”) Johnson, the draft pick that renewed the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. His personal competition with Larry Bird for king of the court is a big part of season one. Spoiler alert: Bird won the country’s hearts and Rookie of the Year, but Magic won the championship.

By far, the most pushback against this series has been the depiction of Lakers legend Jerry West, played by Jason Clarke. West comes across as a bitter, middle-aged man too old to still chase his own glory, and unconvinced that Magic can lead the yellow and purple back to the promised land.

Owner Jerry Buss, portrayed by John C. Reilly, is the real “showtime” in this series. His snarky deadpans into the camera are MVP caliber. His irreverent style almost had this lifelong Celtics fan cheering for the Lakers. Buss is the product of a single mom, played by the incomparable Sally Field. (Is there anyone who plays a sick momma better?)

Celtics fans won’t like the portrayal of Larry Bird who, despite being nicknamed the “Hick from French Lick,” comes across as more of a country bumpkin than you’ll remember. But the portrayal of Red Auerbach by Michael Chiklis as the cocky general manager of the Celtics seems spot-on.

There’s a lot of sex. There are drugs. And there is lots and lots of drama.

Yes, it’s exaggerated. Think Steph Curry faking a foul every time a Celtics player breathes near him.

If you’re looking for accuracy, you’ll probably find more on the Trump-loving Fox News. And, while It’s not a slam dunk, I think there’s enough drama in “Winning Time” to keep non-hoop fans in their seats until the final buzzer.