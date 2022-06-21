Affordable housing available in West Tisbury

Island Housing Trust (IHT) is selling an affordable housing unit in West Tisbury at 5 Harpoon Lane. The unit is being sold for $305,000 and is for households with incomes up to 80% of the area median income. According to the announcement, this is a household income of $66,250 for one person, $75,700 for two people, $85,150 for three people, $94,600 for four people, $102,200 for five people, and $109,750 for six people.

The Dukes County Regional Housing Authority is serving as the lottery agent for the Harpoon Lane property. Applications are available at its office in Vineyard Haven. The applications are also available on the IHT website at https://bit.ly/3xMXenw or the housing authority’s website at https://bit.ly/3y70JXy. Portuguese language assistance and information are also available. Applications must be mailed to the housing authority at PO box 4538, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or drop it off at its office by Friday, July 22, at 5 pm.

An information session is scheduled at 5 Harpoon Lane for Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 pm.