George Alex Vasiliadis (“Yoyo,” “Papou”), of Hull, died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 56.

Born in Boston on May 25, 1966, he was the son of Emmanuel and Anna (Frank) Vasiliadis. George was raised in Hull and attended local schools.

George worked as a painter for the Livingston Co. in Duxbury and Baumhofer Builders in Edgartown. He enjoyed his work, and the relationships he built throughout the years.

George was a loving person who tried to find the best in everyone. He loved to cycle around the town and help the homeless through his travels. George would pass out blankets, clothing, coats, and food to the less fortunate he met.

Family was most important to him, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he cared for. He loved the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings, and family.

In his spare time, George enjoyed listening to music, cooking, going to the beach, cycling, walking, and spending quality time with his granddaughters. He had a great sense of humor and a big heart. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

George was the husband of Melissa R. (Montesion) Vasiliadis of Edgartown. He was the devoted father of Jenell M. Wardell and her husband Alex of Sandwich, and Alex G. and Isabella R. Vasiliadis, both of Edgartown. George was the loving grandfather of Athena and Adeline Wardell, both of Sandwich. He was the dear brother of John Kontsas of Maine, Theodora Carellas and her husband Peter of Winchester, Elena Cesario and her husband Sal of Hull, Stephen Vasiliadis and his wife Lauren of Hull, Taso Vasiliadis of Hull, and the late Katie Hall. George was a cherished cousin and best friend of John (“Tuba”) Andriotis of Edgartown, and the adored uncle of Evanna Cesario of Hull. He is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Services and interment will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to Hope House Addiction Services, Attention: Eileen Maguire, 8 Farnham St., Boston, MA 02119.