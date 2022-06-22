Dead birds prompt warnings across Island

Health and animal control officials on the Island are warning about possible avian flu, a highly pathogenic version known as HPAI virus, may have infected hundreds of dead cormorants that have been found on Martha’s Vineyard beaches.

A sign at Lambert’s Cove Beach in West Tisbury warns beachgoers not to touch dead birds and to keep their dogs on leashes and away from dead birds as well.

Meanwhile, Edgartown Animal Control officer Kim Andrade sent out a detailed list of where dead cormorants have been found on the Island. The letter was briefly mentioned at the Aquinnah select board meeting Tuesday night.

Andrade reported 8-15 dead birds washed up on the short beach area of Great Rock Bight Preserve in Chilmark; 31 found on South Beach in Edgartown, 50-plus found between Gay Head and Lobsterville Beach in Aquinnah; and 40 at Lambert’s Cove in West Tisbury.

Andrade referred questions from The Times to Edgartown Health Agent Matt Poole, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Kate Hoffman, animal control officer in Tisbury, posted a warning on the animal control department’s Facebook page. “This is extremely dangerous to us as a small Island. PLEASE inform your local ACO if you find any dead birds. It does say it is not all confirmed BUT we have had hundreds of dead Cormorants washing up all over the Island,” she wrote. “The ACOs across the Island have collected them and many were sent off to Mass Fish and Wildlife for testing. We will keep you updated. MOST IMPORTANTLY: DO NOT TOUCH THEM!!! Keep your dogs [leashed] if on beaches so they do not get contaminated. Take care when going in water, many are floating in seaweed etc.”

West Tisbury also published a warning on its website from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Division of Animal Health and Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife).

“HPAI has been detected in either wild water birds, domestic birds, or both, along the East Coast from Canada to Florida. Affected states include MA, CT, ME, NH, NY, and others. HPAI surveillance of domestic and wild birds in MA is ongoing,” the alert states. “Based on detections in birds in multiple locations in MA and surrounding states, HPAI appears to be prevalent in at least some species of this region’s wild bird population. This means that all domestic poultry in Massachusetts may be at risk of exposure.

Waterbirds including shorebirds, gulls, and waterfowl, especially geese and dabbling ducks like Mallards, are most likely to carry the HPAI virus. Use good biosecurity to protect your flock and your facility against the HPAI virus. Keep wild waterbirds away from your flock. Flock owners and visitors may accidentally expose their flocks to HPAI through contaminated shoes, clothing, or equipment.”

Anyone who comes across dead birds is encouraged to report them to the local health departments.