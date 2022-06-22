Public wants food trucks

To the Editor:

The following was sent to the West Tisbury select board:

After reading the recent article in The MV Times, I am compelled to urge you to do everything possible to accelerate the process of permitting food trucks to operate in the town of West Tisbury. While I fully understand — and agree with — the need to regulate for the long term, the delays so far are negatively impacting a number of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and the community as a whole. As I think you have seen from the outpouring of public sentiment, there is a desire on the part of the community to accept food trucks as a way of providing a combination of nourishment, entertainment, and support in a town that otherwise offers little in the way of food offerings.

Based on your recent approvals, and the lack of food-truck-specific bylaws to date, it appears to

me that you have the flexibility to permit the food trucks that have been applying this season, including those first-time applications. I strongly urge you to look at the big picture, and not allow this process to take the bulk of the season to be resolved. Please support the community by allowing this on a temporary basis, until permanent regulations can be created. Doing so will go a long way to validating West Tisbury’s reputation as an inclusive and supportive community.

Doug Ruskin

West Tisbury