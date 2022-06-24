Memorial Wharf project wrapping up

By
Abigail Rosen
-
0
Memorial Wharf in Edgartown is getting closer to completion. — Devin Dimicco

Memorial Wharf parking lot is slated to be paved in the beginning of next week, as the town puts all efforts into finalizing the already much-delayed renovation project. The paving will commence Monday and go through Tuesday, according to a notification from Town Administrator James Hagerty. 

Additionally, the Chappy Ferry will be inaccessible to vehicles on Tuesday, from 12 noon to  2 pm while asphalt is installed to raise the ferry ramp. According to the notification, Edgartown “has made the appropriate arrangement in the event of a public safety emergency or exigent circumstances on both sides of Chappy and Dock St.”

