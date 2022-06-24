Memorial Wharf project wrapping up

Memorial Wharf parking lot is slated to be paved in the beginning of next week, as the town puts all efforts into finalizing the already much-delayed renovation project. The paving will commence Monday and go through Tuesday, according to a notification from Town Administrator James Hagerty.

Additionally, the Chappy Ferry will be inaccessible to vehicles on Tuesday, from 12 noon to 2 pm while asphalt is installed to raise the ferry ramp. According to the notification, Edgartown “has made the appropriate arrangement in the event of a public safety emergency or exigent circumstances on both sides of Chappy and Dock St.”