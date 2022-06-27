COVID cases surge

The Island remains at medium risk for the spread of COVID-19, even as cases have increased over the past week. The number of positive test results was 152 from Sunday, June 19, through Saturday, June 25. That’s up from 88 total cases the previous week.

Still there were no hospitalizations over the seven-day period, according to the Island boards of health.

Island boards of health are still recommending that masks be worn indoors. Health departments across the Vineyard have free at-home tests, as well as N95 masks available for distribution.

Under CDC guidelines for medium risk, those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether to wear a mask and take other precautions. Individuals are also encouraged to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms.