Poet’s Corner

The Flying Horses Carousel

(For “Children Young at Heart”)

By Robert Ferriman

The Flying Horses Carousel

still today is found

In Oak Bluffs Massachusetts

going round and round,



Children of all ages

once having sat astride

A painted faithful steed

theirs alone to ride,



An ornamented Chariot awaits

patient now to race

As the ride begins

picking up the pace,

Dreams of Childhoods past

are pleasant to recall

Children Young at Heart

when we’re very small,

Reaching for a ring

made of shining brass

Gives the lucky rider

riding free that pass,

Journey to Martha’s Vineyard

and ride the Carousel

Create lasting memories and

stories you can tell.

Robert Ferriman lives in Ontario but has never forgotten his summertime childhood visits in the 1960s to his aunt and uncle’s house in Oak Bluffs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.