DPW to the rescue

To the Editor:

I am writing to let you know the very positive experience that I recently had with the Oak Bluffs DPW. I am house manager of East Chop Beach Club. We have a shared parking lot with the town of Oak Bluffs. Over the winter, ocean surges, high winds, and storms eroded our parking lot. We had huge potholes and eroded pavement throughout. I contacted the Oak Bluffs DPW for assistance.

We needed the parking repaired for the summer busy season. They were very responsive. Within a few days of contact, the DPW was on the site making the necessary repairs. Special thanks to Rich Combra Jr., DPW director, and Chris Gibson, DPW engineer. Your service to our community is very much appreciated.

Ed Zephir

Oak Bluffs