TISBURY COUNCIL ON AGING

Joyce Stiles Tucker, director ● 508-696-4205

Hello! We encourage you to join us to explore, get fit, meditate, relax, play, play, laugh!

ACTIVITIES

Mondays

Writers and Poets, new and practiced. Bring your creativity! 1 pm

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Design and card provided. 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Favorite Book/Story/Authors that caught your attention; group discussion, 2 pm

Breathe Meditation with Steve Power, 2 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9-11 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, new topics weekly, 11 am

Word Games, bring your friends, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm.

Fridays

Morning Walks, 10:30 am

Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm

ANNOUNCEMENTS

JULY 4 — Holiday. Center is closed.

JULY 5 AND 19 — Food distribution, 10 am – 12 noon. Bring your own bag.

JULY 5 — Wellness and blood pressure clinic, 10:30 – 11:30 am.

JULY 14 — Arthur Bergeron will be at the Tisbury Senior Center to provide legal advice, 1 – 3 pm. Call 508-696-4205 to make an appointment.

JULY 21 — SHINE counselor will be available at the Tisbury Senior Center, 9 am – noon. Call for an appointment.

Call the Tisbury Center at 508-696-4205 to confirm if we are having the Diabetes Support Group meeting during the summer. The group meets the third Monday of each month.

OTHER PROGRAMS

HOME SAFETY MODIFICATION PROGRAM is still offered to those who need grab bars,

handrails, or threshold removal to make their homes safe and prevent falls. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205, or Cindy Trish at Healthy Aging at 508-954-0357.

TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS FOR OLDER ADULTS: The Tisbury Council on Aging, along with the Center for Living, are working together to offer Tisbury older adults a day they can schedule to have the lift van pick them up to do shopping and errands. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205.