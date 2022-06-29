Veterans’ Corner

Doctors Appointments and Travel Pay

The VA has announced that all travel pay reimbursement requests must be submitted within 30 days of an appointment. Unfortunately there is no longer a travel office, so travel pay must be submitted online. For more information, or make a claim, visit va.gov/health-care/get-reimbursed-for-travel-pay.

Food Pantry

Cape veterans are holding a monthly food pantry for all interested. Please reach out to Robert Tankard (508-693-7900, ext. 272) at MVCS or myself at the Veterans Office so we know how many people we will be serving.

Veterans’ Picnic

Please join us with your family for the Veterans’ Picnic on Saturday, July 16, from 12 pm – 3 pm at the Ag Hall. RSVP to Robert Tankard (above) or myself. We hope to see you there!

Respectfully,

Randy Dull

Veterans Service Officer

O: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org