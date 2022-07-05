Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play a fun evening of cribbage. There were 24 players, and the results are as follows:

First place, Roger McGary with a -14/6 +151 card

Second place, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +66 card

Third place, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +56 card

Fourth place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +49 card

Fifth place, Tim Hurlbert with a 9/4 +48 card

Sixth place, Byrom Devine with a 8/4 +43 card

There were three 24-point hands: Ray Faini, Ron Ferreira, and Tony Rezendes.

How the scores work:

We play six games, two points for a win, three points for a skunk (game won by more than 30 points), and zero points for a loss. The score is figured by game points/games won and (+ or -) total of the points you win or lose by.

We are playing our summer league. If you love cribbage, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on Wednesdays — we start at 6p sharp.