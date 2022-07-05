Police ID alleged credit card crook

Oak Bluffs Police have identified a person suspected of using a stolen credit card at Island businesses. Based on a Facebook post by JB Blau, Blau’s employees helped police identify the person. Blau owns several restaurants on the Vineyard, including two Sharky’s restaurants.

“I’m so proud of my staff,” Blau posted on July 3. “At 3:30 pm today I screenshot a post from Islanders Talk about a credit card scammer who was using stolen cards all over the Island and sent it to all of my staff at all locations. Around 6 pm two of my OB Sharky’s crew identified him walking Circuit Ave, followed him, called the police and eventually had him apprehended at his hotel across from the Post Office. Hell yeah!! Thanks T and N for the sleuth work!! They said it felt like Mission Impossible!!! When the police gave them the thumbs up they were pumped!!! Great job!!! So great!!!”

The Oak Bluffs Police offered some confirmation later the same day but have not yet provided further details.

“We have located the male from the picture we posted earlier,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your assistance.”