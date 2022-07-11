The shun also rises

To the Editor:

The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer. It’s the longest day of the year, and occurs on June 20th or 21st.

I would like to suggest we adopt a new tradition on Martha’s Vineyard to mark the summer solstice. Instead of recognizing the longest day of the year as the beginning of summer, we should recognize the most long-suffering day of the year when Alan Dershowitz whines yet again about being shunned on Martha’s Vineyard.

Had we adopted my new rule this year, summer would have officially begun on July 8, when Alan Dershowitz said on Fox News that he is “still treated that way on Martha’s Vineyard. People threaten to walk out of events or dinners if I am invited.”

Charles Pinck

Chilmark