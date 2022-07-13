Edgartown Stop & Shop expansion project underway

1 of 2

Work on the expansion of Edgartown’s Stop & Shop is finally getting underway, after having been slated to begin in the fall of 2019. The project will increase the size of the supermarket’s parking lot, beginning with the demolition of the adjacent Rockland Trust Bank building, which is underway as of Monday. The bank, which is located on Stop & Shop–owned property, will be rebuilt in phase II of construction, following the installation of subsurface utilities and grading adjustment.

The project’s third phase will include the construction of an additional 17,432 square feet to the existing main building’s 25,259-square-foot footprint, and is expected to be completed by spring 2023, with smaller renovations to follow. On specific scheduling details, Stop & Shop spokesperson Caroline Mederios told The Times in an email, “We expect to start construction this year, however, we do not have a definitive timeline to share at this time.”