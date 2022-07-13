Kindness of strangers

To the Editor:

During the week of June 18, six teenagers from the Neighborhood First program in Philadelphia came to spend a week on M.V. Their trip was sponsored by the MV BLM community, and facilitated by the generosity of several Islanders.

In addition to the financial donors, whose generosity has already been personally acknowledged, we wish to thank Polly Brown, first and foremost, who graciously welcomed them to her home for the week. The trip would not have been possible without her kindness.

Thanks to Nico and Adrian from Aloha Paddle, who provided a delightful afternoon of standup paddling; and to Thomas Bena, for turning us on to them. A big thank-you as well to James Hale, owner of M.V. Shipyard, for sparing, in the middle of a workday, two of his staff, Andy Jahnes and Lance Nelligan, for an afternoon of tubing in the Lagoon.

And to the Island community in general, who made these kids feel welcome here — one comment overheard was, “Strangers on the street just say hello to you!”

Yeah, they do.

Eric Adams

Vineyard Haven

Robert Reardon

Chilmark

Dana Nunes

Chilmark