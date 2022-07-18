Immigrant Landscapes

Wambui Ippolito is the 2021 “Best in Show” award winner at the Philadelphia Flower show, the largest show of its kind in North America. Ms. Ippolito was born in Kenya and gained her inspiration from her mother’s garden in Nairobi, her grandmother’s farm, and the beautiful landscapes of East Africa. Visit the Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury to listen to her talk that will follow immigrant footprints through the American landscape. Wednesday, July 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register here. Contact ian@pollyhillarboretum.org or call 508-693-9426 for more information.