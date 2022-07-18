Rebello changes plea in pickup case

In Edgartown District Court Friday, nearly two years after a chain of vehicular crashes in downtown Oak Bluffs, Michael Rebello changed his plea to charges associated with his operation of a pickup truck that night. As The Times previously reported, Rebello was rescued from a pickup truck by a good Samaritan after that person saw the truck “jump the sidewalk,” per a report, “clip the Oak Bluffs Inn, cross back into the wrong lane of traffic, and roll to a stop [at] the base of Circuit Avenue.”

The pickup truck had gasoline pooling under it when first responders arrived, according to a report. Police found three damaged vehicles in the area and heard witness accounts of dangerous driving and property damage, according to a report and an outline of events Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble gave in court. Preble said Rebello was revived with Narcan and that police found nip bottles in the truck.

Rebello pleaded to sufficient facts on charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of property damage. Judge Benjamin Barnes continued the charges without a finding for 18 months (ending Jan. 12, 2024).

Rebello was ordered to enter and complete a first offender alcohol education program, submit to a 45 day loss of license, pay a $250 head injury fee, pay a$50 victim-witness fee, pay $250 state fee, pay a $50 victim of drunk driving fee and pay $65 per month in probation fees.

Rebello was found not responsible on charges of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, not wearing a seatbelt, and a marked lanes violation.

A charge of OUI drugs and two additional charges of leaving the scene of property damage were dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

“Mr. Rebello has been sober since this incident occurred,” Rebello’s attorney, Ryan Searle, told the court. “While he didn’t suffer from substance use disorder, he was a recreational drug user at the time and had a very bad, terrible experience here where he believes that something was in the product that he consumed causing him to basically black out.”

Searle said the incident has caused Rebello hardship. Because his license was suspended, she said his “very successful” self employment ended. Searle said he went to work for a family member and has since rebuilt his own business.

Searle said Rebello has turned his life around and has “healthy hobbies.” She said she had a number of letters of support to enter into the record, including one from the recently retired Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake.

Searle said Rebello’s family has “very strong roots” in the community and that he was “incredibly embarrassed and remorseful.”