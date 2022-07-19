A sincere thank you

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Good Samaritan who stopped on Lambert’s Cove Road on July 6 when my dogs were out of the yard. One of them was hit (broken leg) by a truck who did not stop to see if the dog was okay.

The Good Samaritan did, however, and made sure the two dogs found their way back home. We didn’t ask his name and have no way to reach him to say thank you, so I hope this finds its way to him. Thank you for being kind and caring and making sure the dogs got home.

Morgan Baker and family

Cambridge