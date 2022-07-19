Carolyn Jane Edmunds

Carolyn Jane Gould Edmunds of Falmouth died peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022, aged 92.

Mrs. Edmunds, formerly of Edgartown and Worcester, was known for her style, intellect, and humor. She traveled extensively, threw terrific parties, and was an excellent baker, seamstress, needleworker, singer, and pianist. While living in Worcester, she was a longtime member of Worcester’s International Society, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and the Sweet Adelines. She worked for 25 years as an admissions officer at UMass Hospital, where she was a favorite among patients.

Her love of reading was legendary, and her library considerable. Among the life lessons she shared were never to buy a pocketbook that didn’t fit a paperback, and not to read a book that you’re not enjoying — there are too many good ones stacking up. She was a caring friend and neighbor, and maintained many friendships over decades, including from high school.

Mrs. Edmunds was predeceased by her former husband, Verne C. Edmunds. She is survived by her sister, Barbara van Houten of Middletown, Conn.; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Deborah Edmunds of Edgartown; her daughters, Susan O’Brien of Falmouth and Nancy Edmunds of Medford; four grandchildren, Matthew Edmunds of Woburn, Nathaniel Edmunds and his wife Zelda of Detroit, Mich., Caitlyn O’Brien of Cambridge, and James O’Brien and his wife Jessica, and their two children Mason and Jaxson, all of Falmouth.

Mrs. Edmunds had a deep love of the ocean, and enjoyed driving to the beach to read and be sure that the water was still there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Falmouth Beach Department, c/o Maggie Clayton, Superintendent, 59 Town Hall Square, Falmouth, MA 02540.Please write on memo line: Donation Beach Dept.

The funeral service for Mrs. Edmunds will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 2 pm at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Falmouth, with a reception to follow. All are welcome. For online guestbook and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.