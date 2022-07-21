‘Never once broken into line’

To the editor:

The only letter that upset me, from the array of nasty ones, was the mendacious one by David Small falsely claiming that he saw me break in line last year at the farmers market. In my half century on the Vineyard, I have never once broken into a line. That is not what I do, as I’m sure the vendors and customers at the farmers market who know me will attest. I stand patiently in line, usually with my son, and talk to the others online. If I had broken into a long line last year, you can be sure that many people would have objected and called me out. Small knows that this never happened and that he made up the entire story. It must make him feel good adding to the bandwagon against me. The other letters mostly confirm that the strongest objection to me is based on the clients I have represented. That is McCarthyism and I will continue to represent the most despised and hated clients who most need representation. As H.L. Mencken once observed: “The trouble about fighting for human freedom is that you have to spend much of your life defending sons of bitches: for oppressive laws are always aimed at them originally, and oppression must be stopped in the beginning if it is to be stopped at all.”

I have fought against censorship all over the world. I will not silently accept the phony excuse offered by the Chilmark library that I can’t speak because I’m too popular. The librarian now says that no one has complained about me not speaking, so she should have nothing to worry about. I don’t want to speak about or sell my current book. My proposed topic is “Why I defended Trump.”

Vineyarders should have the right to decide whether they want to hear me.

Alan M. Dershowitz

Chilmark