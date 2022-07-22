Lyme vaccine telephone number ready

A phone number to sign up for pending Lyme vaccine trials on the Vineyard is now available. As The Times previously reported, the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Valneva have developed a vaccine against Borrelia burgdorferi, the tick-borne bacteria that cause Lyme disease, and plan to begin phase 3 trials of the vaccine. Medical trailers will be used to help conduct the trials. Some of these trailers are already on the Vineyard. Holly Hoefer, vice president of patient engagement for CareAccess, Pfizer and Valneva on the ground facilitator for Lyme the trials recently answered Times questions about the trials:

Times: How can people sign up?

Hoefer: Interested participants may call our dedicated phone number (877-565-5112) , which will connect with our team members, or they may visit us online at www.LymeTrial.com (Hoefer later clarified the telephone number has been tested and is ready but user access testing of the website won’t be done until Friday afternoon or Monday. Therefore, as of Friday morning, the website isn’t yet live.)

Times: Is there anything that prevents a person from being a good candidate?

Hoefer: If they have received prior Lyme vaccine or recently treated for Lyme, they may not be eligible to participate.

Times: Are you ruled out if you’ve already had Lyme in the past?

Hoefer: Individuals that have previously had lyme disease are still eligible to participate provided they have completed treatment outside [three] months from participation.

Times: Is this vaccine believed effective against different strains of the virus behind Lyme or the primary strain of the virus?

Hoefer: The study is designed to evaluate overall effectiveness of the vaccine at preventing Lyme disease where it is most prevalent, and in populations deemed most “at risk.”