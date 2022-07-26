Edgartown Council on Aging: August 2022

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice due to covid related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

For a complete list of our current programs, sign up to receive emails and a monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. Visit our website, edgartowncoa.com.

August 2022

E Michael Quinlan Presents: Ukraine — The World Is Watching Please join us for a lecture by this gifted speaker and presenter on Monday, August 22, at 10 am. Putin — one of the most dangerous heads of state since World War II. What was he thinking before he alone decided to invade Ukraine? What have been his tactical and strategic mistakes so far? What possible outcomes would Putin consider to be “victories”? Why would a cease-fire or long-term secession of hostilities assure yet another war in the future? Is Putin’s army strong enough — and motivated enough — to endure a long war of attrition? Is there any possibility for a Ukraine/Zelinsky victory? Why would a treaty providing for a ceding of Donbas or any part of current Ukraine to Russia be rejected? What will Ukraine look like once this war is over? Will Ukraine ultimately join NATO and the European Union? Will Putin continue invading former Soviet republics? What are the risks to the West and U.S. if this war continues?

Bird Talk with Dick Jennings Friday, August 11, at 11 am. Join us for a fascinating talk on osprey migration, with a lens on one very special, seasonally-local bird named Belle. The presentation will include photographs of the birds discussed. Please call or email to register in advance.

“Great Singers, Great Songs,” Opera Appreciation with Susan Grunthal. Thursdays in August at 10 am at the Anchors. Each week Susan will focus on a different opera singer and illustrate with favorite arias.

Plant Swap, Take a plant. Leave a plant. Garden. Repeat.

Coffee with a Cop Join us on Tuesday, August 9, at 11 am for a conversation with Sergeant Wil Bishop from the Edgartown Police Department.

Wellness Clinic and Blood Pressure Checks with the Town Nurse Tuesday, August 9, from 12-1. Every second Tuesday of the month. Call to register.

iPad classes with Kathy Lavieri at the Edgartown Public Library. Tuesday, August 16, at 10:30 am. Please visit edgartownlibrary.org to register.

Tech Time Wednesday, August 10, at 11am. Do you have questions about your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown library is collaborating with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech-time sessions, every second Wednesday of the month. Call the Anchors to register.

BINGO! Thursdays August 11 and 25, from 1-3 pm.

Movie Matinees Thursdays, August 4 and 18. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to 12 noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-3pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30–3pm. We welcome you to call the Anchors if you would like to join us!

Lunches are available for pickup each Tuesday and Friday between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register. Our monthly menu is in the newsletter, and posted on our website.

Knitting for Charity, Tuesdays at 10 am.

Mindful Knitting ,Mondays at 3:30 pm.