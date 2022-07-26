Tisbury Senior Center: August 2022

TISBURY COUNCIL ON AGING

Joyce Stiles Tucker, director ● 508-696-4205

Hello! We encourage you to join us to explore, get fit, meditate, relax, play, play, laugh!

ACTIVITIES

Mondays

Keep limber with 30 minutes of Gentle Music with Relaxing Free Form Dance. 10:45 am

Poets and Story Writers, new and practiced. Bring your creativity! 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, Balance / Fall Prevention. 10 am

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, design and card provided. 1 pm

Breathe Meditation with Steve Power. 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed by discussion. 9-11 am

Ukulele Players with Martha. 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, Balance / Fall Prevention. 10 am

Discussion Group, new topics weekly. 11:15 am

Duplicate Bridge. 2 pm

Fridays

Keep cool with Table Games, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 10:30 am

Short Morning Walks, August 5, Sept. 2, and Oct. 7. 10:45 am

Party Bridge with Trudy. 1 pm

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Diabetes Support Group will NOT meet in July and August. Meetings will resume Sept. 19, 1-2 pm.

Fish Distribution will run September through early October (Columbus Day weekend), but we need volunteers to pick up fish from the Derby Headquarters and help to package the fish. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205 if you can help.

One-on-One Wellness Health Screening Tuesday, August 2, from 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Legal Advice with Arthur Bergeron August 11 from 1-3 pm. Make an appointment by calling 508-696-4205.

SHINE Health Insurance Consultation is available if you call 508-696-4205.

Food Distribution will take place August 2 and 16, 10am – 12 noon. We need a volunteer or two to help with distribution. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205 if you can help.