Let him speak

To the Editor:

I think Alan Dershowitz should be allowed to speak at the Chilmark Public Library for a limited number of audience members. He is a prominent lawyer and a best-selling author. Certainly a number of people would be interested in hearing him speak, and particularly to have an opportunity to ask him some questions about his decision to represent Donald Trump. Mr. Dershowitz has a valid point: if the venue is available to others, it should also be made available to him.

Allowing Mr. Deshowitiz to speak would also serve the greater public good, not only by upholding the First Amendment rights of someone with an unpopular point of view, but also by depriving Mr. Dershowitz of some of the free publicity he is able to generate every summer by claiming to be a shunning victim.

Dan Larkosh

Vineyard Haven