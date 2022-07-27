Mourning the loss of Chester

To the Editor:

My spouse David and I wanted to thank the Island community for their love, prayers, and positive thoughts as we navigated the end stages of our beloved Chester’s last few days. He was known to the Island as one-half of the “Goofy” Gordons!

So many were invested in our boys’ lives from my posting of their antics on Facebook! From car rides, ear wash hissy fits, Halloween skunk costumes, to ice cream in Menemsha — these two developed a large, caring following. We wish you comfort as you grieve with us and feel humbled by your outpouring of love! This is what Island living is all about, and we feel blessed to be part of this amazingly caring community. Thank you!

Paul Doherty

Vineyard Haven