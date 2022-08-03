Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. This week 18 members played, and the results are as follows:

First place, Louis Larsen with a 12/5 +127 card

Second place, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +112 card

Third place, Albion Alley with a 9/4 + 70 card

Fourth place, Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 + 51 card

Fifth place, Collin Evanson with a 8/4 + 12 card

There were seven skunks, which is winning a game by more than 30 points. There were two 24-point hands: Ron Ferreira and Mary Alice Russell.

We meet every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Come and check us out. We start playing at 6 pm sharp.