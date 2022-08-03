Critical conversation with the Vineyard Chabad

The Chabad of Martha’s Vineyard, a nonprofit organization with a nonpartisan Jewish community, is hosting several nights of critical conversations for their inaugural Jewish speaker series. For the planning of the first year for this event, co-director Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz said the organization chose speakers they “thought were relevant to Jewish conversations,” and whose expertise is in the topics they want to highlight.

First on the list of speakers is Dara Horn, the bestselling author of “People Love Dead Jews,” on August 10. Her conversation will be surrounding why anti-Semitism will not go away, and will be moderated by Alana Newhouse with Tablet Magazine.

Next, Daniel Shapiro, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, and Robert Greenway, president and executive director of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, will speak about the future of the Abraham Accords, and with bipartisan interest continued by the Biden Administration. This will take place on August 17 and be moderated by Gabby Deutch with Jewish Insider.

Lastly, Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., will speak about defending Israel at the U.N. on August 31.

The speaker series is sponsored by the Paul E. Singer Foundation, and will take place at Slough Farm in Edgartown (60 Slough Cove Road). There will be indoor and outdoor seating with enough space to fit 50 people, as the Vineyard Chabad wants to keep it “small and tight,” according to Alperowitz. For each night, there will be a cocktails and hors d’oeuvres reception starting at 6 pm, with the guests starting to speak at 6:45 pm.

To reserve spots, go to vineyardchabad.org/series.