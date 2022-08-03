It’s a small world

To the Editor:

In 1974–75, just out of law school, I clerked for Senior Judge Ralph Freeman in the U.S. District Court in Detroit. Down the hall was Judge Freeman’s good friend, Judge Damon Keith. Occasionally the two judges would invite their clerks to have lunch with them. Judge Keith’s clerk was Lani Guinier, who went on to become a civil rights theorist and the first woman of color to be tenured at Harvard Law School. Since 1954, I had been spending almost every summer at our Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association family cottage. Somehow, with two esteemed federal judges and incredibly interesting work, Martha’s Vineyard never came up. I only later learned her family also had MVCMA connections, and spent their summers in the Campground too. A celebration of her life will be held in the Tabernacle on Friday.

I wish we could have made the Vineyard connection as well.

Doug West

Chilmark