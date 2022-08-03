Tisbury rigs for master planning

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) and the town of Tisbury will be hosting forums on Tisbury’s master plan. The forums will take place August 10 from 1 to 2 pm at the Tisbury Emergency Services Building, and 6 to 7 pm the same day at the Vineyard Haven library.

Tisbury year-round and seasonal residents will have the opportunity to meet with master plan steering committee members along with a consultant team for the project — Barrett Planning Group. Folks are encouraged to share their ideas and expectations for the town. The forums are not just for Tisbury residents.

“If you live, work, or play in Tisbury, you are welcome to join,” Dan Doyle, MVC special projects planner and Tisbury master plan administrator, emailed.