VP hunt turns into lifelong memory

To the Editor:

The Massachusetts State Police Special Ops Motorcycle Unit went above and beyond to make my boys feel so special. We went to Martha’s Vineyard Airport in hopes of catching a glimpse of Vice President Kamala Harris departing the Vineyard. Instead we were delighted to catch the motorcade and, in particular, the Mass. State Police Motorcycle Unit. Sgt. John Carnell greeted the boys and presented each with a challenge coin and a patch. Needless to say — these Island kids were on top of the world.

Meg O’Connor

Oak Bluffs