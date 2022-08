Academic honors

Graduation

Alana Morris of Edgartown, from University of Tampa.

President’s list

Alley Estrella of West Tisbury, at Western New England University.

Dean’s list

Ayanna Fhagen-Smith of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.

Camden Emery of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.

Jovanna Lowell-Bettencourt of Edgartown, at Champlain College.

Anabella Arias of Oak Bluffs, at Western New England University.

Victoria Scott of Edgartown, at Bates College.

Anna Nitardy of Vineyard Haven, at Purchase College.

Gus N. Hoy of Oak Bluffs, at Clark University.

Blake W. Leasure of Oak Bluffs, at Clark University.

Brooke Crocker of Vineyard Haven, at Tufts University.

Rose Herman of Vineyard Haven, at Tufts University.

Eric Reubens of Vineyard Haven, at Tufts University.

Honor roll

Devin Hill of Edgartown, at Emerson College.

High honors list

Paige Anderson of Edgartown, at Pomfret School.