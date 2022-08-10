SSA announces student art competition winners

The Steamship Authority (SSA) put on its seventh annual “Sail into Imagination” art competition for students, choosing and announcing 13 winners out of 200 submissions on July 29. Submissions were open to students in kindergarten through grade 12, attending schools on Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Bedford, Fairhaven, and Cape Cod.

The “Sail into Imagination” theme for the competition “encourages students to celebrate our shared heritage of the sea,” according to a SSA press release about the competition. The chosen sea-inspired art pieces will be featured in a 2023 fall and winter calendar, available for pickup at SSA terminals starting Nov. 30 in limited quantities. These calendars will also be displayed onboard SSA ferries and on the SSA website. Beyond having their artwork displayed, each winner will receive a SSA gift certificate for passenger travel.

Chosen Vineyard winners are fourth grader Eliana Friedlander and first grader Gail Friedlander from the Tisbury School, senior Crystal Zheng from MVRHS, fourth grader Anderson (“A.J.”) Cramer from Oak Bluffs School, fourth grader Charlotte Bologna from Chilmark School, and eighth grader Danielle Meyer from Edgartown School.

Marketing director Kimberlee McHugh said, “It brings all of us at the Steamship Authority great joy to view the creative artwork submitted by these young artists every year.”