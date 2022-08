1 of 2

Elizabeth Alexander, author of “The Trayvon Generation,” will be at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs on Tuesday, August 23, from 4 to 5:30 pm to discuss her new book alongside American literary critic and historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr. This event is free and open to the public, although seating is limited. Co-sponsored with the Bunch of Grapes Bookstore. Email contact@unionchapelmv.org or call 202-415-6264 for more information.