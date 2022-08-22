Beat goes on at Mott’s

To the Editor:

Hey there, Scott from Mott’s here. I just wanted to take a second out of summer madness to say a couple of deeply felt, honest to goodness true thanks yous!

First, to all the drummers and other folks who participated on ‘Built on Stilts’ this year — 26th year we’ve been doing it! Seriously, soooooo many amazing peeps are involved in performing and making it all happen, putting in sooooo much time and passion. It would suck to drum by myself! Thank you thank you thank you! So many friends i know and others I don’t think I know! Brent, Abby, Anna, Grace, Laura, Roberta, Paul, Steve, Rick, Chris, etc on and on and on! Thank you all very very much. It’s all so much more fun and a a greater experience with all your energies.

Second to all those peeps who stand in the Mott’s line every day! It is truly humbling to me, truly, to see the same folks year after year, day after day standing in that line to come in! I guess that’s part of the summer insanity here, lines for everything. But truly your patronage is so greatly appreciated. The ‘over the counter’ friend I’ve made over the decades helps fill up my heart, makes me smile and I shall carry that for eternity. I apologize for every mess up we did, we are all trying really hard to make it as fast and good as possible, we really are. we want you to leave happy and caffeinated. Soon I shall be able to sleep once again. Peace to everyone and thank you!

Scott Allen Hershowitz

Owner, Mocha Motts

Oak Bluffs