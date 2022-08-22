Driver shortage causes VTA bus schedule reductions

The Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) announced reductions to multiple bus lines from Monday, August 22, to Saturday, October 1, have been implemented due to a shortage of drivers with commercial driving licenses (CDL). This change will remain until the VTA switches to its winter time schedule on Sunday, October 2. The revised schedules will affect bus routes 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 13.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the announcement states.

VTA administrator Angie Gompert was not immediately available for comment. The Times did get in touch with VTA board chair Alice Butler but she said she did not have details on the scheduling changes.

A list of revised bus schedules can be found at https://bit.ly/3PLyIdr.