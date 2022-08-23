Chilmark: Revolution in Motion

I could only get to the Ag Fair on the last day, and what a glorious day it was. I saw Peter Norris’s Paw Paws won a second place, while North Tabor Farm’s big heirloom tomato and red onions garnered blue ribbons. Each of the Weiss kids not only play softball but took ribbons at this year’s fair, including: Charly — a third place for homegrown green tomatoes, Hunter — a first place for yellow squash, and Tanner — a first place for a pint of wild blueberries. Grey Barn garnered a first place for their cow with two calves. I also saw Emmett Carroll was awarded a second place for his three carved birds on driftwood. If I missed your ribbon, please forgive me. Congratulations to all who had entries at the fair.

You can buy some Ag Fair blue-ribbon raw honey from Kulture Club MV and artist Nina Lisa Marie at the Chilmark Flea, open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm through Sept. 10.

Someone phoned me asking how to get tickets to the Seth Myers CCC fundraising event held Monday, August 22, and I explained it was no different than Amy Schumer. When tickets for the general public went online on Wednesday, August 17, they disappeared just as quickly, plus a small number sold Thursday; just know I was not able to get any either. Hope everyone had fun.

Grey Barn’s new farmstand hours are daily 8 am to 1:30 pm, closed Tuesdays.

Master trainer Colin Donohoo offers a “Revolution in Motion Pop-Up” at Peaked Hill Studio this week, besides regular classes. See peakedhillstudio.com/events.

The duo Setsunai (Kaila Allen-Posin and Laura Jordan-Decker) will debut an acoustic evening on the porch and share the story of their mysterious name and how they came to write a collection of ethereal folk songs at the Aquinnah library on Thursday, August 25, at 7 pm.

Kara Taylor Gallery’s new exhibit, “Brian Abbott — Steel Sculpture, and Adrian Smith — Stone Carving,” opens on Saturday, August 27, from 5 to 7 pm. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, 24 South Road.

Become a volunteer gleaner, make deliveries, or process; see the opportunities at igimvg.org/pickerinsert.php.

The Yard summer series closes with Ephrat Asherie, performing on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27, at 7 pm. Buy tickets and learn more at dancetheyard.org.

Check out all the Native Earth Teaching Farm activities, from foraging to Indigo Dye Days, at nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

This week, Sunday Flanders Field Softball reports that though last week’s turnout wasn’t as big, there were a few new players, including Keon Petlin, son of Gabe Petlin, a former player and grandson of the renowned artist Irving Petlin, also a former player and umpire. Jackson Greenberg, a jazz composer/music producer/musician, son of Joel Greenberg, played his outstanding offense and defense. They’re glad he was visiting his parents. Hans Solmssen’s team outlasted John Freedman’s team 16-8 in the first game. Terrific fielding coupled with boneheaded plays highlighted the second game. Hunter Weiss, Jonah Plaut, Jason Balaban, and a player (who wants to remain anonymous since promising his wife he’d take better care of his knees and lower back) played great defense with key hitting. In the second game, Ed Eger, in his final at-bat of the season, hit a line drive On the Road, ergo a Kerouac (also referred to as a Kero Wack) — the first one of the season. Drama ensued when some players argued that the ball needed to be hit Over the Road to be a home run. Though that was once true, Commissioner Van Raan reminded everyone that the On the Road issue was considered a home run a few years ago to help keep outfielders safe from getting run over by horses, cyclists, or vehicles.

Next week will be the annual awards ceremony between games. The commissioners have already conferred to decide upon the MVP and the vaunted Howie Hustle award. Chilmark Softball games at Flanders Field (on Pasture Road off Tabor House Road), Sundays at 8 am. Come to cheer or play, must be 12 years or older, and all skill levels are welcome.

The League of Women Voters of M.V. will hold a forum with the two county sheriff candidates, Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden and former O.B. Police Chief Erik Blake on Tuesday, August 30, at 7:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs library.

The Chilmark library hosts Missis Biskis on Wednesday, August 31, at 6 pm for a porch concert. Tangled Up In Verse has been postponed. Afternoon Lego Club meets Wednesdays at 2:30 pm. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. Summer hours: Monday and Friday: 10:30 am to 1 pm, Tuesday and Thursday: 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday: 10:30 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10:30 am to 3 .m. See .chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Lobster Rolls to Go on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Church, $20.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily, 9 am to 5 pm; their Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. Learn more at Islandfolkpottery.com.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark Library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30 am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/blmchil.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week, and enjoy the end of the summer season.

