Up-Island Council on Aging: Sept. 2022

The Howes House (Up-Island Council on Aging) offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government-surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more. Open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed on holidays. 508-693-2896.

SEPTEMBER OFFERINGS

Sept. 5: Howes House closed in observance of Labor Day

Sept. 6: 6:30 pm at the Howes House – Lyme support group with Dr. Enid Haller, Lyme Center of M.V.

Sept. 7: 9:30 am at the Howes House – MVH Physical Therapy: Safety tips for cane and walker use presentation

Sept. 20: 9-10 am – Cambodia Night Markets live-walking tour via Zoom — call 508-03-2896 to register

Sept. 27: 10 am at the Howes House – medication and falls risk talk presentation

IN-PERSON PROGRAMMING

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. @ the UICOA Legal service offered one or two times a month. Next date Sept. 7. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

PARKINSON’S GROUP

Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

PEDI CARE

Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is NOT a pedicure. Fee $30.

KNITTER’S GROUP

Mondays at 7 pm – all are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

WATERCOLOR GROUP

Fridays at 1 pm – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

AUDIOLOGY CLINIC

Fourth Tuesday of every month, 1:30 pm – 3 pm, at the Howes House.

Appointments will be booked one person every half-hour. Call 508-693-2896 to schedule.

GLEANED GOODS

Tuesdays, or when available.

VIRTUAL CLASSES / PROGRAMS

YOGA with Martha Abbott!

Monday and Friday at 10:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert!

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom!

Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom and get back to your yoga practice!