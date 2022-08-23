Tisbury Council on Aging: Sept. 2022

Activities

Hello! We welcome you to join us to explore, get fit, meditate, relax, play, laugh! P.S., some activities are new; perhaps you will be the person to initiate a group!

Mondays

Keep limber with 20 minutes of Gentle Music and Relaxing Freeform Dance, 10:45 am

Poets and Story Writers, new and practiced. Bring your creativity! 1 pm

Knitting — we have the yarn! Stitching and Conversation, 2 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, Balance/Fall Prevention, 10 am

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, template and card provided, 1 pm

Breathe Meditation Yoga with Steve Power, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9 – 11 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, 1 – 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, Balance/Fall Prevention, 10 am

Discussion Group, short new topics weekly, 11:15 am

Duplicate Bridge, 1 pm

Fridays

Table Games, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! Create your group, 10:30 am

Party Bridge with Trudy, 1 pm

Short Morning Walks/Sept. 2, Oct. 7, 10:45 am, weather permitting

Tisbury Council on Aging News

For any program questions, please call Joyce Stiles Tucker at 508-696-4205.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day. Center is closed.

Sept. 6 and 20 – Food Distribution, 10 am – 12 pm.

Sept. 6 – Wellness clinic, 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Sept. 8 – Legal Advice with Arthur Bergeron. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

Sept. 13 – Medication and Falls Risk – 2pm with Lewis Laskaris, retired pharmacist. 2 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. Call Joyce at 508-696-4205 for more information.

Sept. 14 – Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Physical Therapy Department, 9:30 am at the Tisbury Senior Center. Phone Joyce at 508-696-4205 for more information.

Sept. 19 – Advanced Care Planning Workshop is 10 am at the Tisbury Senior Center.

Sept. 19 – Diabetes Support Group resumes 1 – 2 pm. Topic to be announced.

Sept. 20 – Food Distribution, 10 am – 12 pm.

Sept. 20 – Tisbury Senior Center’s Fall Prevention Day Program

10 – 11 am, How to Recover from a Fall, with Catie

11 am – 12 pm, How Poor Vision Can Cause a Fall

1 – 2 pm, Home Safety Checks with Lila Fischer, R.N.

2 – 3 pm, Emergency Alert/Response System