Save the Date: Sept. 13 at 4 pm at 47 Martin Way, Vineyard Haven

VA general practitioner Dr. VanBeber will be hosting a Town Hall (VA care and updates, and M.V. news) at the American Legion Hall. There will be two VA representatives there to answer questions. If you have a topic you would like covered, please reach out to me.

Randy Dull

Veterans Agent

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org