Book sale was a success

To the Editor:

In July, after a two-year hiatus, the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs welcomed our neighbors of all ages back to the library (and Town Hall) for our annual summer Book Sale. Thanks to year-round community support, and the success of the summer Book Sale, the Friends help fund the programs, services, and collections of the Oak Bluffs Public Library. We invite you to visit oakbluffslibrary.org/fall-into-fun-at-the-library for fun photos of the book sale and some recent library programs.

Sincere appreciation to Library Friends volunteer El Edwards for leading the book organizing effort throughout the year, along with her team Barbara McKelvey, Carol Goldstein, Laurie Howick, and Patt Dodds. Huge thanks to all our hardworking Book Sale volunteers — Heather Boyle, Tyler Boyle, Sis Carroll, Alison Cohen, Mimi Davisson, Anna Marie D’Addarie, Patt Dodds, el edwards, Joe Finocchio, Carol Goldstein, Les Goldstein, Don Hinkle, Penny Hinkle, Laurie Howick, Betsy Marshall, Barb McKelvey, Marilyn Miller, Renee Nolan, Muriel O’Rourke, Diane Reed, Becky Rivera, Ellen Story, Marney Toole, Mary Woodcock, and Ron Zentner, as well as teen volunteers Natalie and Asiah.

Many thanks to the town of Oak Bluffs, especially town administrator Deb Potter and executive assistant Debra Alley for letting us transform the new Town Hall meeting room into a popular book-shopping destination. Thanks also to Rose Cogliano at the OBCOA for providing tables and storage, to Major Kayla Pachico at the Sheriff’s Department and to Deputy Shernan Bowlin and his tireless crew for transporting tables and books. The Library Friends extend our gratitude to library Director Allyson Malik and the fantastic OBPL staff for their assistance and support all year long, including Nina Ferry Montanile, Marco Daniels, Michelle Lynch, Mary Jane Aldrich-Moodie, Edil Barbosa, Jonathan Burke, Anna Marie D’Addarie, Maria Uhry, and all the staff. And, of course, great appreciation to the community who generously donated their cherished books to our annual sale.

To ALL who helped make the 2022 Book Sale a success — we could not do it without you! See you next July!

Marilyn Miller

On behalf of Library Friends of Oak Bluffs