Martha’s Vineyard hit by ‘significant drought’

Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) secretary Beth Card declared in a press release on Wednesday, August 24, Level-2 (significant) to Level-3 (critical) droughts are being experienced across the state.

Martha’s Vineyard started experiencing Level-1 (mild) drought in May. Now, Martha’s Vineyard is facing significant levels of drought. Nantucket, the Elizabethan Islands, and Western Massachusetts are also experiencing the same. The rest of Massachusetts is facing critical levels of drought. When a region falls under significant or worse levels of drought, the interagency Drought Management Task Force convenes to “more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts, and response within the government.” The release states that this effort is on top of actions meant for mild levels of drought, including recommendations for “detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.” These steps are taken based on the guidelines in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan.

“Massachusetts continues to experience drought conditions in all regions of the state, which is not only depleting public water supplies, but is also elevating the risk of wildland fires,” Card said in the release. “It is critical that we all practice water conservation methods and adhere to local requirements to decrease the stress on our water systems and ensure essential needs, such as drinking water, habitats and fire suppression, are being met.”

A lack of rain is a large contributor to the drought. According to the release, the state experienced between a half-inch to one inch of rain between August 1 and August 22. August has also seen below average levels of precipitation, which is what affected the Islands. Streamflows have also been affected with “extreme low flows all across the state, where dry streambeds, increased ponding, higher temperatures in rivers, and increased nutrients and algal blooms are occurring.” Additionally, groundwater levels have decreased in Massachusetts, the release states.

“We’ve definitely noticed drought,” Adam Moore, executive director of Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, told The Times. Moore said water levels of ponds and streams on the foundation’s properties have gone down and he has noticed leaves on trees, such as sassafras, changing color as early as July. “We are concerned about the heightened risks of fire.”

The drought brings increased risks of fires and difficulties dealing with them, leading the Department of Conservation and Recreation to implement a “temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires within state park properties,” according to the release. Small portable propane grills will still be allowed in campgrounds and recreational areas where grilling is permitted.

Chilmark Police Chief Jeremy Bradshaw told The Times that everybody will need to be aware of the fire risks during the “long bouts of dry weather” — and the wind.

“All we do is make sure our stuff is ready,” Bradshaw said, listing gear such as trucks and water cans. “Everybody is aware and on high alert.”

A part of the planning comes from the 254-page “Dukes County Wildfire Protection Plan” that the Martha’s Vineyard Commission released last year. The plan listed Chilmark, Edgartown, and West Tisbury as the towns with higher risks of wildfires.

“We definitely have a lot of areas on the Island with concern,” Bradshaw said. Cooperation among various local and state agencies helps to keep the Island ready. Bradshaw told The Times the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is “good at notifying” the fire departments about concerns and mitigation efforts, such as planned burns to reduce fuel loads, or flammable objects, on the ground.

The agricultural sector has also been hit by the state’s drought conditions, experiencing “depletion of water sources and production acreage, irrigating crops on a more consistent basis due to current precipitation deficits, high temperatures, low soil moisture, and significant increase in operating costs due to increased labor, maintenance of equipment, and increased irrigation,” according to the release.

“Everybody’s been having a hard time,” Brian Athearn, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, said, adding that wells have “been on the lower end.”

On August 15, United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vislack designated nine Massachusetts counties, including Dukes, as “primary natural disaster areas,” and three other counties as “contiguous disaster areas” because of the drought. Farmers in areas with either designation may be eligible to receive assistance from the Farm Service Agency, such as emergency loans. Farmers in these counties have eight months after the designations have been made to apply for assistance.

The release listed recommendations for communities experiencing significant levels of drought to take.

Residents and businesses are recommended to:

Minimize overall water use.

Limit outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5 pm or before 9 am.

Follow local water use restrictions, if more stringent.

Immediate recommended steps for communities include:

Adopt and implement the state’s nonessential outdoor water use restrictions for drought; Level 2 restriction calls for limiting outdoor watering to hand-held hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5 pm or before 9 am. If local restrictions are more stringent, continue to keep them in place during the course of the drought.

Limit or prohibit installation of new sod, seeding, and/or landscaping; watering during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall; washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing; filling of swimming pools.

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users and identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short-term and medium-term recommended steps for communities include:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication.

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses.

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates.

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply.

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state drought management plan.

The release said state agencies will continue monitoring and assessing the situation, alongside other related issues, and notify the public. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection “will continue to provide technical assistance to communities on managing systems, including emergency connections and water supplies assistance.”

The commonwealth’s Drought Management Task Force will meet again on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 1 pm.