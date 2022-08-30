Chilmark: Farmstands and softball

The summer season at the Yard closed with Ephrat Asherie’s fantastic company premiering a work that will soon be presented at NYC’s Guggenheim Museum, and had most of the audience up and dancing, then heading outside to toast the dancers before that amazing lightning and downpour. You can still enjoy the Yard by heading to M.V. Museum for “Let’s Dance! 50 years of the Yard,” up through October.

I had a great pop-up week with RevInMo master trainer Colin Donohoo. I started Revolution In Motion work during the pandemic, and have been practicing weekly for one-and-a-half years. Being in the same room with someone who not only is a clear somatic teacher, but offered hands-on support really allowed me to refine details. Colin hopes to return for his birthday next May, and we’d love to have him.

School starts right after Labor Day. Early voting has started and runs through Friday, Sept. 2. See hours at bit.ly/EarlyVotingChil.

North Tabor Farm’s last summer farm dinner is Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5:30 to 9 pm. Chefs and NTF friends Sam and Nick from @ilbuconyc and @abckitchen cook up a wood-fired feast, local food and wine. Contact them at 508-645-3311 or northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.

Allen Farm has eggs and lamb, besides its clothing, wool, and gourmet products, open most days 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farmstand hours are now daily, 8 am to 1:30 pm, closed Tuesdays. The Chilmark General Store is open daily from 8 am to 3 pm on Labor Day, and then 8 am to 6 pm through Sunday, Sept. 18. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours. Larsen’s and Menemsha Fish Markets continue with their regular hours after Labor Day.

Be sure to see Brian Abbott’s outdoor Steel Sculpture and Adrian Smith’s Stone Carving at Kara Taylor Gallery, Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, 24 South Road.

This week’s Sunday Flanders Field Softball reports that in the first game, Jim Feiner’s team held out a last-inning five-run rally to squeak by Hans Solmssen’s team 7-6. For the second week in a row, co-commissioner, part-time umpire, and occasional catcher Sig Van Raan made an outstanding put-out at home in a game of outstanding defense, with none of the usual Chilmark Softball bonehead plays. It was noted that the pitching/catching combo of Hans and Sig totaled 162 years in combined age. In the second game, Jim Feiner’s team got by newcomer Greg Steinberg’s team 8-5. Greg’s daughters, Mia and Josie, made their playing debut with excellent defense and solid hitting. New player Randy Milch also made an impressive debut. Between games, the annual award trophies were ceremoniously given: Rookie Award to Tony Carabella and a guy named J.B. (There were plenty of first-time younger players this season, but many already left the Island.) The MVP award went to Jonas Plaut, and was accepted on behalf of Jonas by his dad, Joshua Plaut. The vaunted Howie Hustle Award was presented to Jason Balaban, a longtime player, great third baseman, and always a feared hitter. More importantly, Jason, who’d undergone surgery earlier this summer, came back by mid-July, and played his usual outstanding defense, appreciated and applauded by all. Of note, former players who attended included Sig’s daughters, seven-month pregnant Sofia Van Raan of East Greenwich, R.I., and Rabbi Zoe Van Raan from Sante Fe, N.M. It was also great to welcome back Gabe Petlin of San Francisco, a longtime player who played his first game this season. Thanks to Paul Iantosca and Caleb Caldwell, who provided bagels, lox, lemonade, and watermelon for all. Labor Day Weekend marks the final official game of the season, and players are encouraged to come to join the traditional nine innings, unless there is a large crowd. Head to Flanders Field (on Pasture Road off Tabor House Road), Sunday at 8 am, must be 12 years or older, and all skill levels are welcome.

The Chilmark library hosts Andrew Patch, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association; listen to his ongoing research into the early African American and Wampanoag residents of the Campground, including their eventual segregation to marginal regions of the grounds and subsequent outright exclusion from owning or renting cottages on the Association grounds, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5 pm. Join in-person or virtually, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for Zoom access. Afternoon Lego Club meets Wednesdays at 2:30 pm. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. Summer hours: Monday and Friday: 10:30 am to 1 pm, Tuesday and Thursday: 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday: 10:30 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10:30 am to 3 pm. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Beach Plum Inn dining runs through Sunday, Sept. 25; open for breakfast from 8 to 10 am Thursday to Sunday, and reservation-only prix-fixe dinner, Friday: Burger Night, Saturday: Taco Night, and Sunday: Caribbean Night, 5 to 9 pm. Use tableagent.com or call 508-645-9454. The Chilmark Tavern is open Thursday through Monday from 5 pm; learn more at chilmarktavern.com.

In-person MVBLM vigils at the Chilmark Library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/blmchil.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.