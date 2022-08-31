Artist Elizabeth Whelan presents ‘Inspiration’

On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 pm, artist Elizabeth Whelan will present portraits of various Island community women who “symbolize the inspiration we can be to each other” at a special event at Stina Sayre Design’s Boutique and Design Studio, according to a press release. Called “Inspiration,” the show will be on exhibit at the Main Street, Vineyard Haven, location through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Whelan has painted the portraits of nine women from the Island community who are among the hundreds of inspiring women she and designer Stina Sayre encounter daily. The paintings have not been seen by the portrait subjects, and will be revealed for the first time at the opening.

“As we emerge from several years of upheaval, 2022 has become a time of new beginnings and reconnections, and a return to some favorite activities. It has been three years since Stina Sayre and Elizabeth Whelan were last able to join forces and create an art happening, and they are delighted to once again be able to invite the public to the opening and unveilings on Labor Day weekend to celebrate the potential in all of us,” the release states.

Portrait subjects include women such as Sally Naser, Christine Bresnahan, Izabela Leahy, Freedom Cartwright, and more. A portrait of Francine Kelly, former executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, will be unveiled at 5 pm.

Additionally, Whelan will present several new botanical paintings. She will also continue her exhibit tradition of the “Community Painting” by inviting guests, throughout the reception, to add their personal painted touch to a single-themed canvas work, to be later shared online with the group as a whole.

Visit elizabeth-whelan.com, stinasayre.com, or call 508-693-5180 for more information.