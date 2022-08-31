Protect the circus animals

To the Editor:

I am writing to ask that everyone who cares about animals speak up for them today. Please, contact your representatives and ask them to vote for state Bill S.2251. S.2251 is an act relative to the use of elephants, big cats, primates, giraffes, and bears in traveling exhibits and shows.

The animals that are forced to travel in circuses from town to town live a horrific life. They are made to do unnatural “tricks” to entertain the audience. They are brought under bright lights, surrounded by screaming and clapping crowds, threatened with whips and hooks to “perform.” When the show is over, the animals are forced into trucks to travel in extreme weather from town to town, chained 23 hours a day, and are never able to be free. They live in a constant

state of terror under the threat of physical abuse every single day.

Enough is enough. This must end, and it is up to us, a compassionate society, to speak for those who cannot speak nor defend themselves. It is 2022, not 1960. We know that animals feel fear and pain. We know that they have a desire for joy, freedom, and happiness, just as we do. They have a right to be treated with dignity and respect. They have a right to enjoy their lives.

As Maya Angelou said, “When we know better, we do better.” We all know better.

Many states have banned traveling circuses. Massachusetts is an incredible state. We are open-minded and compassionate. It is time for us to stand up and speak for those who have no voice.

S.2251 is in the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means right now.

Please, contact President Michael Rodrigues at his email, michael.rodrigues@masenate.gov, or call him at 617-722-1114.

Please, also contact Vice President Cindy Friedman at her email, cindy.friedman@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1432.

Thank you so much.

Betsy Burmeister

West Tisbury