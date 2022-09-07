Court report: August 11-29, 2022

August 11

Hillary C. Seaton, Oak Bluffs; 45, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Tarcisio M. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 25, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Salatiel P. Da Silva, East Falmouth; 33, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Hiago O. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 30, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Rosineia D. Batista, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, wrong way on state highway: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Thiago F. Alves, Vineyard Haven; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Linycker V. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 28, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 18

Gildecio A. Pereira, Oak Bluffs; 55, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Philip W. Canteon, North Adams; 51, conspiracy to violate drug law: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 22

Wanda German, Oak Bluffs; 45, assault with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no contact with alleged victim.

Mark T. Przybylo, Oak Bluffs; 56, violating abuse prevention order, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of staying away from and no contact with alleged victim and to be alcohol free with screens.

Meredith A. Salvo, Paoli, Pa.; 38, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Melissa Melvin, Irvington, N.Y.; 57, assault and battery, assault with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Luis Fulcar, Fairhaven; 33, subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Artemis Joukowsky III, Sherborn; 61, trespassing, disorderly conduct, refusing to identify self to liquor licensing authority, assault and battery on police officer: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 25

Luciano Lopes-DeSouza, West Tisbury; 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gesue Ricarte, Edgartown; 63, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: remit at time of disposition and on the record.

Burna R. Felix Viana, Oak Bluffs; 31, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Francisco N. De Souza, Vineyard Haven; 45, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Lucas Daniel Ciriaco, Oak Bluffs; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Michael R. Araujo, Tisbury; 30, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

August 26

Mark M. Street, Oak Bluffs; 56, assault and battery on ambulance personnel: continued to pretrial hearing.

Woody E. Steves, Chilmark; 60, threatening to commit a crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 29

Wanda German, Oak Bluffs; 45, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joseph Reyes, Upland, Calif.; 27, improper operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.