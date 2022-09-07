Passing of the bookmark

To the Editor:

Let’s raise a glass to Dawn Braasch as she relinquishes her longtime ownership of that splendid bookstore in Vineyard Haven, Bunch of Grapes. Dawn presided, in several cozy Main Street venues over the years, with tact, charm, and impeccable taste — from Ward Just to Elin Hilderbrand, to Dickens, Styron, and Kent Haruf. She stocked the work of Vineyard writers, promoted and gave us precious shelf space. She staged countless readings by local writers at the BOG.

She turns the business over to Molly Coogan, who has been managing the BOG for nine years, demonstrating that she will carry on as ably and gracefully as Dawn — rather like Mickey Mantle taking over center field from Joe DiMaggio. Not to worry, fans.

You were there for us, Dawn. Take full pleasure now in your friends, your grandchildren, your dog, your books, winter evenings by the fire. Heartfelt thanks.

John Hough, Jr.

West Tisbury