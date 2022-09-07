Poet’s Corner

Climate Change

By Vi Larsen

A bottle floats helplessly into a mass of hungry plastic bobbing through the endless sea

A polar bear stumbles weakly over the frozen tundra and collapses, its final icy breaths shakely exit

A young man who lives in the frosty mountains is shocked by the sudden blast of furious heat for

yesterday the temperature was barely grazing 10 degrees

A rumble crosses the frosty cliffs and a determined break in the ice follows and then …the ice falls

with devastating force into the harsh seas below

Toxic smoke billows out from the factory and threatens the once-clear atmosphere

The mean chainsaw breaks the fragile skin of the horrified tree and within minutes, the tree falls

and dies, bringing hundreds of life forms and wildlife with it

A little girl picks a lost plastic bag off of the beach

An 11-year-old reuses his cute, little plastic bag that he took his sandwich in the other day

A little boy writes a persuasive letter to the president, insisting that every time a poor tree is cut

down rudely, another should be planted

A father installs solar panels for his family’s home

A mother insists that her family tries to avoid nasty factories and unreliable stores that aren’t powered

by solar energy

A 13-year-old helps her joyous school make a beach cleanup committee

And hundreds of others help make our degrading yet still savable world better again

Vi Larsen is an 11-year-old poet living on Martha’s Vineyard with her family.

